Jeffrey E. Lavender, 66, of Coolspring, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday evening, September 7, 2021, at his home with his wife by his side. He was born March 13, 1955, to Ralph E. and Mary Ruth (Ison) Lavender in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Jeff was an active member of the Coolspring United Methodist Church […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jeffrey-e-lavender/