Clearfield Borough
- Police received a report of a South Fifth Street resident’s chicken becoming loose. The resident reported that while she was attempting to catch the chicken, she was harassed by another resident in the area. The chicken was returned safely back home.
- Police responded to a North Third Street residence for a 911 hang-up call. Police arrived and discovered the incident to be an accidental call.
- Police responded to a report of a male being struck by a vehicle. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police responded to an East Cherry Street residence for a noise complaint.
- Police responded to an East Cherry Street residence for a verbal altercation between two individuals. Police arrived and deescalated the persons.
- While on patrol, police observed an activated security alarm at an East Market Street business. Police found the building to be secure.
- While on patrol, police observed a male yelling inside a residence. Police made contact with the male who was inside alone. The male reported that he was attempting to summon demons; police advised the male not to alarm neighbors.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report of an alleged retail theft Sept. 8 at Sheetz, Clearfield. According to police, surveillance was reviewed and an unknown male committed the theft. He was wearing dark pants; a white T-shirt; and a ball cap. Officers were able to obtain his driver information and the case is pending further investigation.
- Police received a report of domestic violence Sept. 9 on Bailey Settlement Highway, Lawrence Township. According to police, contact was made with the victim and recent signs of physical injury were apparent. She’d allegedly been assaulted over several days, including the date of the report, by a 25-year-old male. He was taken into custody and is charged with strangulation, simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment and related offenses.