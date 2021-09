Elaine Frances Nelson went to heaven to be with her beloved husband, Richard, on September 8, 2021. She was 93 years old. She was born in Brockway, PA, to the late Anthony and Angelina (Paruolo) Gregorio. On August 22, 1953, she married Richard Carl Nelson who preceded her in death on June 28, 2006. They were married almost 53 years […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/elaine-frances-nelson/