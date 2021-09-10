HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health and the United Way of Pennsylvania on Thursday announced an expansion of the Local Innovations in Vaccine Equity in Pennsylvania project (LIVE PA).

The project aims to reduce vaccine hesitancy and ensure an equitable vaccine distribution throughout the commonwealth. The United Way will administer an additional $630,000 in grants to support the efforts of local faith-based organizations.

“The Wolf Administration is committed to ensuring an effective and equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan across the commonwealth,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said.

“The expansion of LIVE PA to include our faith-based organizations shows our commitment to reaching individuals where they are and feel most comfortable, which is in their communities.

“We look forward to continuing the positive impact the LIVE PA project is making to further combat COVID-19.”

In June of 2021, the Wolf Administration first announced the launch of the LIVE PA grant pilot program.

LIVE PA is a collaboration between the Wolf Administration’s Office of Advocacy and Reform and the departments of Health and Human Services, working closely with the United Way of Pennsylvania to fund hyper-local, grassroots nonprofit organizations to partner with certified vaccine providers to help the populations they serve overcome barriers to vaccination.

The grant program is specifically designed for faith-based and non-profit organizations with a goal of administering vaccinations, as well as COVID-19 education and outreach.

With a reimbursement rate of $10 per shot achieved and a matching rate of $10 per direct person-to-person outreach, the grants are designed initially to range from $400 to $40,000 per vaccination event.

It also includes a requirement that the non-profits and local United Way chapters involved promote the events using traditional and digital media to help fight vaccine hesitancy.

“Faith-based organizations are trusted community groups who have opportunities to make COVID-19 vaccines more accessible. These grant resources can be used by faith-based organizations to contribute to healthy and safe communities in the face of climbing rates of infection related to COVID variants. We encourage faith-based organizations, as well as nonprofits, to apply for the LIVE PA grant,” Kristen Rotz, president of United Way of Pennsylvania said.

Interested non-profit and faith-based organizations can use the United Way information form to apply for the grant.

If you would like to talk to your local United Way before applying, please use the Find Your United Way tool to find your local United Way. Questions can be directed to info@uwp.org.