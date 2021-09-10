HARRISBURG – Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R-Bellefonte) issued the following statement today regarding the beginning of the investigation into our election system and the refusal of the Department of State to participate:

“As predicted, the Department of State failed to appear yesterday to provide answers to the lingering questions about their role in creating doubts about the fairness of the 2020 General Election.

“The dereliction of duty by Wolf Administration officials continues a troubling pattern of refusing to take accountability for weaponizing an agency that is supposed to be non-partisan.

“Yesterday’s hearing was an important first step in the process of investigating every aspect of our election system, but it will not be the last.

“Pennsylvanians deserve answers about the Wolf Administration’s mishandling of our election. I am calling on the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee to meet on Monday, Sept. 13 to vote on issuing subpoenas for information and testimony from the Department of State as well as the SURE system, and to take other steps necessary to get access to ballots and other voting materials to begin a full forensic audit of the 2020 General Election.

“Senator Dush’s office will have my full cooperation in achieving these goals.”