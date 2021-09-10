HARRISBURG – Clearfield County has added 193 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, Sept. 4, bringing the county-wide total to nearly 9,500 cases.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health Dashboard, the county has had 9,490 total cases since March of 2020 and 166 deaths.

Of those cases, 6,992 were reportedly confirmed and 2,498 were probable. County-wide, 24,415 people have tested negative for the virus.

Pennsylvania has had 1,338,313 total cases since March of 2020 and 28,535 deaths, but 92 percent of patients have recovered from the virus.

The DOH also reported that there are 2,118 patients hospitalized state-wide with COVID-19. Of that number, 523 patients are in the intensive care unit.

The state-wide percent positivity for the week of Aug 27 – Sept. 2 is 8.2 percent. Both daily and archived data are available on the DOH Web site.

According to the CDC, as of Sept. 9, Pennsylvania ranks fifth nation-wide for total doses administered. Also, 66.8 percent of Pennsylvanians, age 18 years and older, are fully vaccinated.