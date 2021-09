On September 9, 2021 God called Beverly C. Johnson home. Beverly was born on July 16, 1938 in Harrisburg, Pa to George W. and L. Margaret Cole. She graduated from Clarion-Limestone High school and moved to Pittsburgh, where she met and married William R. Johnson on September 29, 1959, in Limestone, Pa. They raised their 3 children: Robert Johnson of […]

