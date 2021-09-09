HARRISBURG – Members of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested 587 motorists for driving under the influence and issued 9,968 speeding citations during the four-day Labor Day weekend from Sept. 3-6, 2021.

Troopers also cited 737 people for not wearing seatbelts and issued 120 citations to drivers for failing to secure children in safety seats.

Six people lost their lives in crashes investigated by the state police, with alcohol cited as a factor in one of the fatal collisions. Troopers responded to a total of 674 crashes – in which 209 people were injured – over the long holiday weekend.

During the 2020 Labor Day weekend, seven individuals died and 186 people were injured in the 678 crashes investigated by PSP.

CRASH DATA

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2021 (4 days) 674 6 6 209 57 1 2020 (4 days) 678 5 7 186 59 0

ENFORCEMENT DATA

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2021 (4 days) 587 9,968 120 737 13,670 2020 (4 days) 594 12,556 139 636 15,388