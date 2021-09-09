STATE COLLEGE – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) provided a roadwork update for drivers bound for Beaver Stadium this weekend.

The Nittany Lions home opener against Ball State takes place Saturday, Sept. 11, at 3:30 p.m. Drivers may use the updated travel information when planning their trip(s) to the remaining slate of home games scheduled for Sept. 18 and 25, Oct. 2 and 23 and Nov. 13 and 20.

Travelers can expect the following based on their starting locations:

In the State College area:

On I-80, overnight work on the local interchange/Route 26 project at Bellefonte/161 starts today. This work may require the contractor to close the right (travel) lane in some instances. In these instances, all westbound traffic will utilize the temporary crossover. PennDOT does not expect the new traffic pattern to result in any significant travel delays but urges motorists making their way to the stadium to exercise caution and be on the lookout for construction vehicles entering or exiting the work zone.

From western PA:

On Route 322 westbound near Philipsburg, traffic is reduced to a single lane while crews construct an approximately one-mile center turning lane between Decatur Hill/Graham Station Road and Route 53. This construction creates the potential for traffic congestion traveling to and returning from the game.

On I-80 eastbound, reconstruction of the Route 970/Woodland interchange at mile marker 123 continues. Both eastbound lanes are open to traffic, but PennDOT urges drivers to exercise caution while traveling through this and all work zones, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

From the Harrisburg area:

On Route 322, all four lanes (two westbound, two eastbound) of the new alignment between Sand Mountain Road and Potters Mills are open. PennDOT urges drivers to follow traffic signage in the area as GPS information may not be up to date on all platforms.

