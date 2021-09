Matthew W. Booth, 40, of Wilcox, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at his home. A celebration of life gathering for Matt’s family and friends will be held at the Clarion Eagles Club Pavilion on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. Matthew’s full obituary can be viewed here.

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/matthew-w-booth-celebration-of-life/