WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Tuesday, the House Ethics Committee announced U.S. Representative Mike Kelly and three other lawmakers are currently under investigation. According to information released by Roll Call, the House Ethics Committee is investigating Republicans Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania, Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota and Alex X. Mooney of West Virginia and Democrat Tom Malinowski of New Jersey. The cases […]

