Curwensville Borough
- Police assisted Pennsylvania State Police at a Windy Hill Road residence where four people were reportedly outside with guns. Upon arrival, no one was located and police cleared the scene.
- Police responded to a Trails End Road residence for a report of harassment. Upon arrival, both parties were located and advised to desist.
- Police responded to Schofield Street where the roadway had flooded. Traffic control was provided.
- Police assisted state police with a traffic stop on Bloomington Avenue Extension. One male was taken into custody on warrants and transported to Clearfield County Jail.
- Police received a report of an alleged assault at the Moose Lodge. During the incident, a male allegedly struck another male; a speaker was also thrown into the river, police say. Charges are currently pending.
- Police responded to the Curwensville School where a juvenile was having a medical emergency. The juvenile was located and transported to the hospital by EMS.
- Police conducted a traffic stop on Cooper Road where the driver and occupants – all minors – were suspected of being under the influence of alcohol. The driver was taken to Clearfield Penn Highlands Hospital for a blood draw. Charges are currently pending.