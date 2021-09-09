Clarion Psychiatric Center will be conduction open interviews for multiple positions on September 18. The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at their facility located at 2 Hospital Drive, Clarion, PA 16214. Interviews will be conducted for the following positions: RN LPN Mental Health Tech (MHT) RN Supervisor Call Center Specialist Assistant Director of Clinical Services […]

