DUBOIS – Downtown DuBois Inc. will hold its 2021 Grapes & Hops Tour on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

It’ll feature more than a dozen stops offering wine, beer or distilled samples and snacks. Registration opens at 4:30 p.m. at 2 E. Long Ave., DuBois.

Tickets can be purchased online through EventBrite, in-person at Merle Norman Boutique (across from DuBois Public Library) or at the door.

For more information or questions, please contact 814-375-4769 or e-mail: downtownduboisevents@gmail.com.

Also, follow Downtown DuBois Inc. on Facebook @DowntownDuBois to stay up-to-date on local events.