STATE COLLEGE – Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. has announced it raised $85, 483 for area charities during its 29th annual Glenn O. Hawbaker Charity Golf Outing.

Held July 17 at White Deer Golf Course, all proceeds are being donated to: Skills of Central PA, YMCA Northcentral PA, UPMC Susquehanna Foundation and Port Matilda Emergency Medical Services.

Since 1992, Glenn O. Hawbaker’s Charity Golf Outing has raised and donated over $1.68 million to 90 different charities.

“Hawbaker continues to focus on giving back to great causes in our communities,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Hawbaker.

“We have so many tremendous organizations working hard to help improve the lives of families across Pennsylvania.

“I want to personally thank all of our sponsors, including platinum and golf sponsors LB Water, M&T Bank, McNees, Allison Crane, Centre Concrete, American Insurance Administrators and P. Joseph Lehman Inc.

“Also, we greatly appreciate all of our volunteers and participants for helping to make this day possible.”

Rebecca Aungst, president & CEO of Skills of Central PA states, “We are so appreciative of being selected as a beneficiary of this year’s golf tournament.”

Skills is a human services agency that supports people throughout the region who are living with intellectual and developmental disabilities and those recovering from serious mental health challenges.

“The funds we receive through the golf tournament will allow us to provide financial assistance to people we support who have un-met financial, medical, and social needs. We are truly thankful for the support.”

Organizations interested in becoming beneficiaries of the 30th annual Glenn O. Hawbaker Charity Golf Outing should visit https://www.goh-inc.com/goh-annual-charity-golf-outing/ for more information.