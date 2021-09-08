CLEARFIELD – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Wednesday that the contractor for a betterment project on Route 1004 (Woodland Road) intends to reopen the road to traffic in each direction later this afternoon.

The project, which consists of waterline replacement, drainage improvements, sidewalk installation and full-depth reconstruction of the roadway between Route 322 in Lawrence Township and East Market Street in Clearfield Borough, currently restricts traffic from traveling toward the Clearfield Mall.

The contractor expects to lift that restriction by the close of business today, which will allow traffic to resume travel in both directions. Crews will still be working on punch list items for the remainder of the week.

Drivers will encounter flaggers in the roadway providing traffic control while this work takes place. The contractor expects to complete this work and close out the project by the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 10.

HRI Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $2.9 million project. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA Web site.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL.