BELL TOWNSHIP – The body of a Cherry Tree man who went missing was found Tuesday evening in the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in Bell Township.

According to Punxsutawney-based state police, troopers were requested to check the welfare of 52-year-old Matthew P. Birmingham of Cherry Tree.

State police say local kayakers discovered an overturned canoe, Birmingham’s fishing license and equipment as well as his camping equipment while on the river in Bell Township.

Upon further investigation, it was found that Birmingham had launched his canoe at approximately 3 p.m. in Cherry Tree.

Assisting with the search were Cherry Tree, Elk Run, Central and Linsay fire companies, Pine Creek Search & Rescue, K-9 Response Team-Clearfield County and state Fish & Boat Commission.

At approximately 7:10 p.m., state police located a male’s body in the river and he was identified as Birmingham. Clearfield County Coroner responded and pronounced him dead.

No further information is available. An autopsy was to be conducted Wednesday and the investigation is continuing at this time, according to state police.