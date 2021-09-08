CLEARFIELD – The Lawrence Township Supervisors met Tuesday night, hearing an inquiry about a portion of Latimer Street and concerns over safe trick-or-treat times.

Resident William Falger and a few other residents of the Lawrence Township side of Latimer Street inquired if a 150-foot portion of Latimer Street was a township road or a private drive. The supervisors said they will look into the matter further.

Resident Gail Ralston asked the township to consider having the trick-or-treat time for children held during daylight hours for Halloween.

She also mentioned that some clubs and churches already hold trunk-or-treats during the day, which offer a safer way to trick-or-treat for the children.

Jim Hoover of Lawrence Township Fire Police read a letter from their captain asking about purchasing a newer SUV to tow a traffic control support trailer.

The current vehicle is a 1997 Ford F-350 and has been down since the beginning of August of this year and is in need of quite a number of repairs.

Police Chief Doug Clark gave the statistics for the month of August. There were 33 criminal arrests with four DUI arrests and six drug arrests.

The department issued 10 criminal and 108 traffic citations; there were also 171 warrants issued, 104 traffic stops conducted, 32 court hearings attended and 22 accidents investigated.

Clark nominated Officer First Class Jonathan Walker as patrol officer of the month for August, noting that Walker has done an exceptional job.

Clark also mentioned the grandson of William Kelly visited him and gave him some memorabilia from when Kelly was a police officer as well as police chief for Lawrence Township.

Clark would like to honor Kelly for his service to Lawrence Township by putting together a shadow box of the mementos that were given to him by Kelly’s grandson, including his exact dates of service.