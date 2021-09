Matthew W. Booth, 40, of Wilcox, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at his home. He was born on July 9, 1981 in Clarion; son of Thomas William Booth of Virginia and Pamela Jean Simpson, also of Virginia. Matt was a 2000 Warren High School graduate. He worked as a laborer for numerous places and […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/matthew-w-booth/