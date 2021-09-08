ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – In 2026, the United States will celebrate its 250th anniversary and Pennsylvania already plans to have a “leading role” in that celebration.

The Pennsylvania Commission for the U.S. semi-quincentennial comprises of current and past leaders of Pennsylvania, private citizens and industry leaders.

They are tasked with celebrating the rich history and diversity of the commonwealth. The commission was officially sworn in Sept. 17, 2019, in Harrisburg.

And the commission has requested each of the 67 Pennsylvania counties to appoint one individual who will serve as their county representative until 2026.

On Tuesday, the county commissioners appointed Julie Houston from the Clearfield County Historical Society to the America250PA’s County Advisory Committee.

“We thought it was important to appoint someone who’s involved with our county’s historical society,” stated Commissioner John A. Sobel, chair.

“She’s been very active for many years …. in a wonderful capacity.” And Houston has expressed to Commissioner Dave Glass that she’ll have plenty of help from the society’s board.

“It’s going to be a pretty big celebration – nationwide – in 2026,” Glass said. No specific event details have been announced.

