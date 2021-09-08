Clearfield Borough
- While on patrol, police observed a wanted male in the area of Nichols and West Front streets. Police took the male into custody.
- Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough police responded to a report of an erratic driver. Officers searched the area with negative results.
- Police responded to a verbal altercation at an East Locust Street residence. Police made contact with the residents, and they agreed to separate for the evening.
- Police responded to a report of a female who was unconscious in a parked vehicle. Police arrived in the area and located the female. The female was found to be okay and was just resting in the car.
- Police located a misplaced firearm in the area of West Front and Nichols streets. If you have lost a firearm recently, please contact The Clearfield Borough police at 814-765-1533.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report of a mental health emergency/assault Sept. 7 in the area of the Budget Inn, Clearfield. Upon investigation, it was found that a 31-year-old Hyde man and the victim had been arguing and when she tried to leave their hotel room, he jumped on the hood of her car. Police say he refused to let her leave and when she let him in to give him a ride to Curwensville, he reportedly began to harm himself with a knife. When she tried to disarm him, he allegedly began to punch her in the head and chest, causing injuries. He exited the vehicle in the area of Bloomington Avenue and threatened to harm himself. The man has been charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct through the district court.