CLEARFIELD – John Farr, who celebrated his 80th birthday in March, is gearing up for his 20th ride to raise money for Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County.

Each year Farr does a bicycle tour in hopes of inspiring others to join him; his purpose – to build hope in communities by building hopes for people in need.

Despite the COVID-19 crisis, last year’s tour raised a record $23,350, and through that generosity of many, Habitat for Humanity is able to purchase necessary building materials.

Last year, Habitat’s affiliate completed its 16th home and since then, it’s helped several families with small but critical repair projects.

“While these have helped many people, we’re excited for what’s yet to come,” expressed Meri Collins, director of operations for Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County.

“We will be embarking upon our first rehab over the next month and breaking ground in the spring of 2022 for our new builds in Clearfield and Curwensville.”

Habitat discovered a community need that has gone unmet for far too long. “A large population of people [are] living in subpar conditions, yet unable to afford a typical Habitat home,” Collins said.

As this challenge lies before them, Habitat has worked on plans for a “tiny homes” initiative to provide a great number of people safe, clean housing at a more affordable cost.

“If this comes to fruition as we imagine, we believe this will change the face of housing in our community,” expressed Collins. Farr will begin his Bike 2 Build fund raising effort Sept. 24.

He will depart from Myrtle Beach, S.C., and ride just over 900 miles up the East Coast to Clearfield, landing Oct. 9 in conjunction with the downtown Clearfield Fall Festival and Pumpkin Run.

“Our hope for this year’s Bike 2 Build event is that – together – we continue to set records for the single purpose: to help more people,” expressed Collins.

“In return for generous contributions, John has always said: ‘he promises to suffer a little, offer a bit of drama’ and provide a full account … truly a remarkable man for the face of Habitat.”

King of the Mountain Bike Race

On Oct. 10, the day after Farr’s 901-mile East Coast journey, Habitat for Humanity will hold its annual King of the Mountain bike race.

Registration begins at 11 a.m. and the race at 12 p.m., at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds. The fee is $25 (pre) and $30 (day of) for adults (13 years and older).

Pre-registration is highly recommended and can be done through the event Web site. Cash prizes will be awarded to the first-, second- and third-place finishers in each race category.

Habitat will also hold its first kids’ bicycle race, “The Mini Royal,” simultaneously. Pre-registration is also strongly encouraged, and can be done online. The fee is $10 (pre) and $12 (day of).

The kids’ race will follow King of the Mountain, especially if a parent will be riding in the KOM race. Medals will be awarded to all riders with prizes for first-, second- and third-places.

An award ceremony with live music and food will commence immediately following the race.