A Celebration of Life service for Marjorie S. Yeany will be held on September 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the First Church of God in New Bethlehem with Pastor John Phillips officiating. Marjorie Shick Yeany, 96, of Fairmount City, died on December 10, 2020, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo. She was born on December 30, 1923, […]

