Wild animals and bugs can be fun to observe — but only when they’re outside and not in your home. Here are our tips for keeping them where they belong.

When you’re outside taking in nature, the wildlife can be enjoyable to watch. However, it’s a very different story when the same wildlife has found a way inside your house. Once they’re in, it can be almost impossible to get them out again. That’s why we’re bringing you our tips for keeping pests out of your home. That way, you don’t have to worry about getting them out after they’ve snuck inside.

Seal Everything Up

The primary way that pest get in is not by walking through your front door. Instead, they usually slip between the cracks and through tiny holes. While you’ll never truly be able to fill them all, you should routinely check your home’s exterior for missing shingles, broken side paneling and gaps in the seals of your doors and windows. Another common entry point is dryer vents, so be sure to handle those as you see fit as well. In the end, remaining vigilant is the best defense you can have.

Cut Off Possible Entry Routes

Even if you do miss some of the gaps around your home, you’ll be less likely to have uninvited guests if you cut off their entry points. A common one that people overlook is tree branches that hang over or make contact with the house. It’s an easy avenue for squirrels and other creatures to get onto your roof and work their way into the attic.

Storing mulch close to your home is like an invitation for critters to come inside. Many small animals love to live in mulch piles, so keeping some near your exterior walls will often result in some curious creatures making their way inside.

Dispose of Trash Properly

The horrible smell of your garbage can attract bugs and animals, so don’t leave anything rank inside your home for too long. Even once you take it outside, you need to ensure you keep it in a sealed container at the edge of your property. That way, any late-night raiders don’t come inside looking for more.

Clean Your House Regularly

The best tip for keeping pests out of your home is to keep your home clean. A dirty house is attractive to small animals and bugs because it is similar to the outdoors. Plus, it gives them plenty of places to hide, which makes figuring out that they’re inside much more difficult. Now we’re not saying that you need to keep your home spotless, but the cleaner it is, the less likely it is that you’ll find unwanted critters walking around inside.