DUBOIS – The Reitz Theater Players of DuBois are excited to announce open auditions for Disney’s Frozen Jr.

Auditions will be held Sunday, Sept. 12, Saturday, Sept. 18 and Sunday, Sept. 19, from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m., at the Reitz Theater 36 E. Scribner Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.

Students, ages 6-18 years, are eligible to audition. Information and registration for auditions can be found at www.reitztheater.com.

Pre-registrations for auditions are required due to anticipated turnout. For questions, please e-mail the theater at reitztheater@gmail.com or call 814-375-4274.