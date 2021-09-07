ADVERTISEMENT

BROOKVILLE – The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is pleased to announce its new Colors of Autumn Photo Contest that runs Sept. 7 through November of 2021.

Finalists’ photos will be posted online in December with the four entries receiving the most votes winning the following cash prizes: First Place, $100; Second Place, $75; Third Place, $50; and Fourth Place, $25.

To enter, complete the entry form and upload your photos at: VisitPAGO.com/contest. The only requirements are that the photo meet the Colors of Autumn photo contest theme and must be taken in Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest or Cameron counties.

“Autumn is a very special time in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region. This contest gives people the chance to show off their photos highlighting the beauty of the region when the mountains and valleys are ablaze with the bright colors of fall and maybe win some cash,” stated John Straitiff, executive director, Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau.

The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is a membership-based travel promotion organization serving five counties in Northwest Pennsylvania: Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest and Cameron.

The mission of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is to design and implement marketing strategies/programs with the specific intent of increasing overnight travel-related expenditures and awareness of the region as the perfect outdoor adventure destination.