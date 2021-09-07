ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – A New York man was killed in a motor vehicle crash Sunday on Interstate 80 in Lawrence Township.

According to Clearfield-based state police, the crash occurred at 9:37 p.m. on I-80 eastbound at mile-marker 119.7.

The driver, a 28-year-old Bronx, N.Y. woman, lost control of her GMC Envoy and it went off the right-side of the roadway.

Her vehicle then overturned multiple times before coming to a rest on its roof. A passenger, Gjon Rrukaj, 25, of Bronx, N.Y., was ejected.

Rrukaj was pronounced dead on-scene. He reportedly wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Another passenger, Hane Tinaj, 64, of Bronx, N.Y., was transported from the scene with suspected serious injuries.

The woman driver was also transported for treatment of minor injuries. She and Tinaj were wearing seatbelts.

State police say the right-hand lane of I-80 was closed for several hours for accident reconstruction. The investigation is ongoing.

State police were assisted by the Lawrence Township Fire Co., Clearfield EMS, towing services and PennDOT.

The Clearfield County Coroner’s Office and District Attorney Ryan Sayers also assisted on-scene.