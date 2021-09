ADVERTISEMENT

Nancy Susan Ausec Meighen, Age 85 of DuBois, PA died Saturday, September 4, 2021 at her home. Born May 29, 1936 in Jeannette, PA, she was the second daughter of three born to the late Naomi Josephine Harvison Ausec and Frank (Fritz) Ausec. She graduated salutatorian of Jeannette High School’s Class of 1953. She served as Secretary to the Director […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/nancy-susan-ausec-meighen/