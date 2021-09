ADVERTISEMENT

John Clarence Vos, Jr., 44, of DuBois, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021, in DuBois. He was born in DuBois on May 18, 1977, a son of John Clarence Vos, Sr. and Kimberly Rose (Clark) Vos. John was a 1995 graduate of DuBois Area High School. He was a former member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Union. On September 21, […]

