James “Jim” N. Dixon, 71, DuBois, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021 at his home. Born May 11, 1950, in Lancaster, Pa., he was the son of the late Betty (Davie) Dixon and Floyd Dixon. His father survives. On September 16, 1972, he married Deborah (Debbie) Preston at Beechwoods Presbyterian Church. This September, they would have celebrated 49 wonderful years […]

