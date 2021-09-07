ADVERTISEMENT
State police at Clearfield
- On Sept. 1, a 46-year-old Munson man arrived at the state police barracks and reported a theft of property he owns on Main Street in Woodland. He said someone had forged his signature on notary work and his property was sold without his knowledge or consent. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to a report of a female “banging” on the front door of another person’s residence. Police arrived and found that the female had been previously warned. Citations are to be filed.
- Police received a report of a male who had left bulk garbage and miscellaneous trash in the back yard of another person’s residence. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police responded to a report of a reckless driver in the area of East Market Street. Police located the vehicle and found the driver to be experiencing a medical emergency. EMS was requested to the scene.
- Police responded to a report of an unresponsive female who had fallen in her home. Police and EMS crews responded to assist the female.
- Police responded to the area of the Turnpike Avenue for a male who had left the hospital and had multiple warrants. Police located and apprehended the male.
Lawrence Township
- Police responded to a two-vehicle crash Sept. 2 on Mill Road, Clearfield. According to the report, a male driver who was highly intoxicated ran over a yield sign and it was stuck underneath his vehicle. Then, he struck another vehicle before his vehicle came to rest on the sidewalk. Upon further investigation, it was found he’d also struck another vehicle on North Second Street near Jim’s Sports Center. The male was transported to the Penn Highlands Clearfield Hospital for a legal blood draw, and was later charged through the district court.
- Police received a report of disorderly conduct Sept. 5 on Clark Street in the Hillsdale area of Clearfield. During the incident, a 37-year-old Clearfield man was allegedly disturbing multiple residents by yelling and acting aggressively. He was also suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance, which was confirmed by police once they located him. He was taken into custody and put in county jail for a probation violation. Charges are currently pending.
- Police reported a pursuit/DUI that occurred Sept. 4 on the Clearfield-Shawville Highway, Clearfield. According to police, a traffic stop was attempted after 33-year-old Robert Runyon of Glen Richey committed a traffic violation. He then attempted to flee on Baney Road, which is a dead-end road. So, he exited the vehicle and fled into the woods behind Sheetz. A search ensued and Runyon was eventually apprehended and identified. He was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance and found to be wanted by multiple agencies, including state police, state parole and the county sheriff’s office. Runyon was transported to the hospital for a blood draw, but police say he fled from hospital security and was again apprehended by police on Rockton Mountain Highway. Runyon was housed in county jail and a search of his vehicle turned up suspected heroin and various drug paraphernalia. Charges are currently pending at this time.
- Police reported a drug-related DUI on Sept. 3 at BP Gas Station, Clearfield. According to police, a call was received about a male passed out in a vehicle at the gas station. Upon arrival, contact was made with the 35-year-old male from DuBoistown, Pa., and he was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance. After he failed field sobriety tests, the male admitted to having used controlled substances. He was transported to the Clearfield Penn Highlands Hospital for a blood draw, then to the Budget Inn Hotel. Charges are currently pending.
- Police received a report of a fight in progress Sept. 6 on Montgomery Run Road, Hyde. During the incident, a 67-year-old male allegedly pulled out a large knife, using it in a threatening manner in a verbal altercation with juveniles. It was eventually thrown into the ground, police say, and upon arrival, the male was found trying to fight one of the juveniles in the middle of the street. The male was taken into custody and charges were filed as a result.