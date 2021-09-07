ADVERTISEMENT

The Clearfield County Charitable Foundation reminds interested community groups that completed applications for the 2021 grant cycle are due by Friday, Sept. 24.

Application forms can be downloaded from the website at http://clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org/forms-downloads or can be requested by e-mail at cccfexecdir@outlook.com.

For 2021, the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation Board of Directors is encouraging community groups to submit applications that will have a positive impact on their communities.

The Charitable Foundation specifically encourages projects that will involve the youth in communities and like to see participation from groups that have never applied before.

To be eligible for a grant award, applying agencies/organizations must provide services in local communities and to citizens of Clearfield County.

Priority is given to projects that have potential for long-term impact, support the county’s overall needs, do not duplicate other services and will aid residents not currently being served. Grant funding will not be awarded to cover ongoing operational costs for any organization.