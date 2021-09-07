CLEARFIELD — Celebrating Sid Lansberry’s 50 years as Clearfield Area High School baseball coach will be the theme of the 16th annual Bison Baseball Alumni Day planned for Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Penelec Softball Field.

Hoping to make it a special day for Lansberry and many of the players he coached in all age groups, the committee is inviting all Clearfield alums who played at any level – varsity, junior varsity, Senior Little League, VFW Teener League, Babe Ruth League and/or Little League.

Participating in what will be the first alumni day slo-pitch softball game is not a requirement.

Just reuniting with former teammates and coaches is the goal.

Caps will be issued and team assignments will be made starting at 10:30 a.m.

A warm-up and batting practice session is set for 11, following by group and individual photographs at noon.

Action begins at 12:15 p.m. with a home run derby, and the first pitch will be made at 1.

A dinner for the alums and their guests will be served at approximately 4:30 across the street at the Knights of Columbus picnic grounds.

Registration is requested by Friday, Sept. 10, so that caps can be ordered, and a $30 donation also will be good food and drink plus membership in the Clearfield Baseball Association.

Individuals who are unable to attend can join the Clearfield Baseball Association for a donation of $25.

Checks should be made payable to the Clearfield Baseball Association and sent to Clearfield Bison Baseball Alumni, c/o Jeff Kavelak, 614 Park Avenue, Clearfield PA 16830.

Questions should be directed to Kavelak (Class of 1987) at 765-5088 or jkavelak@clearfield.org, Lansberry (’64) at 762-4512 or lansb@penn.com, or Donnie Shimmel (/84) at 553-6146 or dshimmel@clearfield.org.