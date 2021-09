ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas Carpin, Jr, age 92, of DuBois, died Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Christ The King Manor. Born on June 3, 1929, in Weedville, PA, a son of the late Thomas and Dora (Malorgio) Carpin, Sr. On October 24, 1953, he married Josephine F. (Makofka) Carpin, she preceded him in death on December 27, 2016. Tom was a parishioner of […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/thomas-carpin-jr/