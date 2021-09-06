HARRISBURG – On Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf, State Senator Vincent Hughes and Rep. Donna Bullock announced the availability of $24 million in funding for grants and technical assistance to address community violence throughout the commonwealth.

As administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), the Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) funding is intended to support effective local intervening and preventative measures to stop gun and group violence in regions that are experiencing high rates of violent crime.

“Gun violence tears our communities apart, and we have seen far too much of it across the commonwealth over the past year,” said Wolf.

“Families and communities across Pennsylvania have experienced far too much loss. This funding will provide necessary resources for effective, community-led programs that work to stop gun violence and group violence.

“My administration is proud to work with our legislative partners and leadership at PCCD to make this funding available to end the cycle of violence and loss in our communities.”

Community-based organizations, institutions of higher education, municipalities, district attorneys and counties are eligible to apply.

Awards will range from maximum budgets of $50,000 to $2,000,000 for project periods spanning up to two years (24 months).

Awards are tiered to reflect the applicant’s size and service area. More detailed information about the application process can be found in the Violence Prevention and Intervention (VIP) Funding Announcement on PCCD’s Web site.

Applicants are eligible to use funding to support a wide range of programs that address community violence and prevention efforts.

Examples of such strategies include Safe Corridors/Safe Passages programs, which prevent incidents to/from school and other community centers; street outreach and violence interruption programs utilizing credible messengers; providing referrals to partner agencies focused on meeting basic needs of participants, including education, employment, health and other services; comprehensive re-entry programs for returning citizens; and trauma-informed approaches to supporting victims and survivors of violence.

“Our caucus fought side by side with the governor to ensure the budget include a significant investment in community violence intervention programs,” Sen. Hughes said.

“The opening of applications for this funding is the next step to getting these funds to our communities. I encourage those grassroots, neighborhood-based organizations, that work day in and day out on the front line of the gun violence pandemic plaguing communities, to submit an application for assistance so they can continue to provide these vital services in our communities.”

“We can no longer afford to ignore the very real human and economic costs of gun violence in the Commonwealth. As a legislator and a parent, I am committed to not only reducing these costs but to also creating a safer Pennsylvania for our children,” Rep. Bullock said.

“This grant is a significant investment in proven violence prevention programs led by trusted partners with boots on the ground.”

Interested applicants can access application resources through PCCD’s Gun Violence webpage under the “Grants & Funding” tab. PCCD is utilizing a single online survey form (via SurveyMonkey) for the initial funding request application.

An informational webinar will also be hosted on Sept. 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. for interested applicants.

The window to apply is open now through Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Awards will be announced at the Dec. 1, 2021, School Safety and Security Committee meeting, with projects slated to begin January 1, 2022.

Questions regarding this solicitation should be forwarded to RA-PCCD_ExecutiveOfc@pa.gov.