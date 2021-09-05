PENFIELD – A full slate of programs has been scheduled for the month of September at Parker Dam State Park in Penfield.

Thursday, Sept. 9

CCC Trail Hike:

10 a.m. – outside CCC Museum

Hike this trail that traverses parts of the park that have been affected by both man and nature. We will discuss major changes the area has witnessed, as well as interesting items along the trail—about 1.75 miles.

Friday, Sept. 10

Orienteering Basics:

2 p.m. – Environmental Education Classroom

Before electronics, navigation was a skill to be learned with tools such as a map and a compass. Come learn a few of the basic skills of using a compass to find your way.

Saturday, Sept. 11

GPS Basics:

2 p.m. – Environmental Education Classroom

Vehicle navigation is made easy by GPS technology. The same technology can help us navigate in the outdoors. The proper use of a GPS receiver is very useful. Learn and practice the first time or refresh your skill.

Squirrel’s Guide to Success:

7:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

Watch and learn about the ways some squirrel species around the world survive in various habitats. Whether it be underground, in trees, or even while “flying”, squirrels seem to have an ability to solve any problem.

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Hike Tornado Alley/Beaver Dam Trail Loop:

10 a.m. – Cabin 11 driveway

Enjoy this moderate hike along the Beaver Dam and Tornado Alley Trails.

Friday, Sept. 17

History Walk:

2 p.m. – Beach House steps

Take a walk around Parker Lake as we discuss the development of this area to the park that it is today. We will hike part of Laurel Run Trail and traverse the spillway rocks—please wear appropriate shoes.

Wednesday, Sept. 22

First Day of Autumn Hike:

10 a.m. – outside the CCC Museum

We will be hiking the Trail of New Giants, including the vista spur, to celebrate the first day of Autumn. Wear comfortable shoes and bring water.

Thursday, Sept. 23

Know Your Tree:

2 p.m. – outside Park Office

Learn to ID common species of trees by their leaves, bark, or other characteristics. Discussion will include what various trees are ‘good’ for. We’ll also discuss ways to measure a tree and estimate its timber value.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Pennsylvania Elk – Reclaiming the Alleghenies:

7:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

The original PGC Elk video in its entirety – 85 minutes. Learn about our Pennsylvania elk in this thorough documentary of the history, reintroduction, and management of this magnificent species.

Thursday, Sept. 30

Souders Trail Hike:

10 a.m. – outside Park Office

Enjoy this hike along the park’s shortest trail loop. Varied habitats, interesting scenery and short.

You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Bureau of State Parks Web site at www.visitPAparks.com, and clicking on “Events Calendar.”