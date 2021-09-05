The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Sept. 7 to Sept. 10, weather permitting.

Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Clearfield County 0220

Boom Arm Mowing:

? State Route: 3010 (Gill Hollow)

Bridge Inspection:

? Interstate 80 (Mile Marker 120)

Bridge Repair:

? State Route: 0322 (Rockton Anderson Creek)

Brushing

? State Route: 0053 (Kylertown to Centre County Line)

ADVERTISEMENT

? State Route: 0322 (Clearfield to Philipsburg)

Ditching:

? State Route: 0219 (Dubois)

? State Route: 0970 (Woodland to Shawville)

? State Route: 3007 (Glen Richey to New Millport)

? State Route: 3012 (Rosebud)

? State Route: 3026 (Firetower Road)

? State Route: 4015 (Dubois)

Inlet Cleaning:

? State Route: 3007 (Glen Richey to New Millport)

Install Under Drain:

? State Route: 0453 (Ramey)

Mowing:

? Mowing Throughout the County

Paint Crew

? Mowing islands and Painting throughout the county

Pipe Flushing:

? State Route: 0970 (Woodland to Shawville)

? State Route: 3007 (Glen Richey to New Millport)

Tree Trimming:

? State Route: 0729 (Lumber City)

Side Dozing:

? Interstate 80: (Mile Marker 97-110 East and West)

? State Route: 0322 (Clearfield to Philipsburg)

? State Route: 1006 (Goshen)

Sign Upgrades:

? Sign Upgrades Throughout the County

Tree Trimming:

? State Route: 0729 (Lumber City)

PennDOT encourages drivers to “Know before they go” and to check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA is free, available 24 hours a day, and provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA Web site.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For more information, visit www.penndot.gov or call 814-765-0524.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com\511PAStateColl.