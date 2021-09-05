CURWENSVILLE – Hurricane IDA and all its rain pushed the Mt Union at Curwensville high school football game from Friday night to Saturday night due to flooding in Mt Union as schools in that area closed for a few days.

Even though it was a day late, the Trojans and the Tide put on a classic shoot-out for the attending fans of both teams as Mt Union, now 2-0, outscored and outlasted Curwensville 54-36 in a game that took nearly three hours and 20 minutes to complete.

Mt Union scored the game’s first two TDs in the first quarter to take a 14-0 lead before senior Thad Butler of the Tide returned a kick-off for a score, racing 84 yards to pay dirt after the second Mt union touchdown to get Curwensville back in the game after the first quarter 14-7.

After the Trojans scored early in the second quarter to take a 21-7 edge the Golden Tide found the end zone on three straight possessions that put Curwensville out in front 22-21, and then 29-21.

Tide quarterback Dan McGarry hit Butler on a 49 yard strike with 10:39 left in the second.

McGarry then tossed two straight touchdown strikes to Ty Terry. One of 17 yards and the other of 61 yards that gave the Tide a lead of 29-21 with 6:02 to play before halftime.

That was three scores for Curwensville in a matter of four minutes and 37 seconds.

Mt Union ended the first half with two more touchdowns in the span of just two minutes to go into the break leading by a score of 35-29.

The only squad to put points on the scoreboard in the third quarter were the Trojans though, scoring twice, to take a 47-29 margin into the fourth frame.

The game was iced for Mt Union with 8:19 left in the fourth on a 23 yard run by senior signal caller Dayvon Wilson that gave the visitors a 54-29 lead.

McGarry finished the scoring on the night with another touchdown pass to Terry, a 47 yard strike to set the final at 54-36.

On the evening, or late night, Terry had three touchdown catches and totaled over 250 receiving yards while McGarry ended up tossing four TDs and also over 300 yards passing.

Butler also had a 49 yard touchdown catch from McGarry with kicker Jake Mullins hitting on all four extra point attempts.

Je’saun Robinson of Mt Union had touchdown runs of four and 71 yards.

Wilson ended the game with one TD pass and three rushing touchdowns.

Terry for Curwensville and Robinson of Mt Union each had two interceptions with one of Robinson’s returned for a 57 yard score.

The Tide (1-1) take its first road trip of the season next Friday, and it’s a long one, as Curwensville takes the 108 mile (one way) trip to Meyersdale to play the Red Raiders. Kick-off is set for 7 pm.

Listen to the Curwensville at Meyersdale game on WOKW-FM, 102.9, with the pre game show starting at 6:45 pm.

SCORING SUMMARY

MT UNION 14 21 12 7 54

CURWENSVILLE 7 22 0 7 36

CURW MT UNION

1ST QUARTER

MT UN 9:20 Dayvon Wilson 55 yard pass to Cainen Atherton

Ryan Dountas PAT 0 7

MT UN :56 Wilson 11 yard run

Dountas PAT 0 14

CURW :43 Thad Butler 84 yard kick-off return

Jake Mullins PAT 7 14

2ND QUARTER

MT UN 10:58 Je’saun Robinson 13 yard run

Dountas PAT 7 21

CURW 10:39 Dan McGarry 49 yard pass to Thad Butler

McGarry pass to Jake Mullins – 2 pt conversion 15 21

CURW 7:25 McGarry 17 yard pass to Ty Terry

Mullins PAT 22 21

CURW 6:02 McGarry 61 yard pass to Terry

Mullins PAT 29 21

MT UN 2:55 Wilson 4 yard run

Two point attempt failed 29 27

MT UN :55 Robinson 57 yard interception return

Wilson 2 point conversion run 29 35



3RD QUARTER

MT UN 8:04 Jayvien Brumbaugh 3 yard run

Two point conversion failed 29 41

MT UN 2:03 Robinson 71 yard run

Two point conversion failed 29 47

4TH QUARTER

MT UN 8:19 Wilson 23 yard run

Dountas PAT 29 54

CURW 3:13 McGarry 47 yard pass to Terry

Mullins PAT 36 54