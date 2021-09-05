DUBOIS – Amy Fatula, academic fieldwork coordinator and assistant teaching professor in the Penn State DuBois Occupational Therapy Assistant (OTA) Program at Penn State DuBois has been elected to the Pennsylvania Occupational Therapy Association (POTA) Board of Directors as the OTA at Large representative for the state.

During this two-year term, Fatula will serve as the voice of OTA across Pennsylvania. She previously held the position of District IV executive officer for two years.

According to POTA, they are a member driven organization that promotes excellence within occupational therapy. They champion this cause by advocating for the profession, facilitating quality professional development and preserving the scope of practice by creating benefits that keep members informed about evolving issues affecting practice, provide resources for leadership and networking, and promote consumer access to high-quality occupational therapy services.

POTA was first formed in 1921 by graduates of the Philadelphia School of Occupational Therapy. Today, representatives from the organization say that POTA, guided by its specific vision and mission, remains a non-profit organization in the Commonwealth.

POTA is also a member of the American Occupational Therapy Association’s (AOTA) Affiliated State Associations. They collaborate with the national association to promote and advocate for high-quality occupational therapy services that are accessible to individuals, groups and populations of consumers.

Upon her election, Fatula expressed, “I am proud to be able to serve with a dedicated group of volunteers from across the state to engage and support occupational therapy practitioners and students.

“I encourage all occupational therapy professionals, students, or employers of occupational therapy professionals to make connections with POTA.”

Fatula has been an active member of POTA for many years as a member on several committees, conference presenter, and most recently as the 11 county District IV executive officer.

She is a 1999 graduate of the Penn State DuBois OTA Program. She began her PSU teaching career in 2007 and has served as the Academic Fieldwork Coordinator since 2012.

Her participation in POTA and other professional organizations has had a direct impact on her course instruction and advocacy for the profession.

As the POTA OTA Representative at Large, her goals are to increase OTA membership and leadership in the organization, empower OTA students to become involved in state association activities, and elevate the role of the OTA as a valuable member of the therapy community in PA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, there are approximately 4000 licensed OTAs in the state of Pennsylvania. OTAs are employed in many settings including hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, schools, home health care, adult day cares, outpatient clinics, and many more nontraditional settings as well.

Penn State DuBois has offered the Associate in Science in Occupational Therapy degree since 1997 and its graduates are employed across the region and beyond.

For more information about the Penn State DuBois Occupational Therapy Program, please visit www.dubois.psu.edu/ota.