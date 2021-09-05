ADVERTISEMENT

If you notice your eyes feel tired after you’ve been looking at a computer, you need to learn these different ways to protect your eyes from computer screens.

Electronic devices such as phones, computers, and tablets can cause eye strain if you stare at them for many hours. Eye strain can be painful, causing headaches, blurred vision, and eye redness. If you notice any of these symptoms, you need to learn a few different ways to protect your eyes from computer screens.

Use Proper Lighting

The brightness of your computer screen should be the same as the light in your surroundings. If you’re in a dark room, a bright computer screen can easily cause eye strain. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to measure computer monitor brightness so that you can find the right amount of light for your applications and eyes.

Prevent Dry Eyes

It may seem strange, but people often forget to blink while they work on their computers or tablets. This can cause dryness, which in turn can cause irritation and, sometimes, damage the surfaces of your eyes. To prevent this, remember to blink or use artificial tears throughout the day.

Use Blue Light Filters

Almost all electronic devices with screens emit blue light. The wavelength of this type of light can damage your eyes over time. If you work with computers or need to use them often, you can install a blue light filter on the device or wear special glasses that minimize the harmful effects of the light.

Take Breaks

Another one of the different ways to protect your eyes from computer screens is to take breaks. People can stare at screens for hours without realizing their eyes are tired. To give your eyes a break, use the 20/20/20 rule. This rule states that after you look at a screen for 20 minutes, you need to take a break and spend 20 seconds or more looking at something that’s at least 20 feet away. This exercise relaxes the focusing muscles within your eyes, which will reduce eye fatigue.