Waneta C. Mackcoviak, 93, a resident of Christ the King Manor in DuBois and formerly of St. Marys, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Christ the King Manor, after a brief illness. She was born April 29, 1928, in Brookville, daughter of the late Linsey and Elva Dempsey Shaffer. Waneta was a lifelong resident of Elk County. On June […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/waneta-c-mackcoviak/