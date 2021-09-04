CLEARFIELD – The revival of the Clearfield Taco Tour was a hit for attendees, local social clubs and restaurants alike.

The tour, held Aug. 28, included nine restaurants working together to benefit the Clearfield Food Pantry.

One local woman who purchased a ticket to support the event took it one step further, tipping a random worker at one stop.

Jordyn Condon, 26, of Clearfield says she knows how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting waitstaff and servers.

After purchasing her ticket, Condon made a Facebook post asking friends to help her give back to local servers and bartenders.

Random friends began sending her donations via PayPal. In all, she collected $285.

Condon explained she and a friend made all nine stops on the tour in search of the right benefactor for her endeavor.

At the end of the tour, she made her way back to Mary’s Place, Clearfield.

She called her server, Ryen Silvestri, over to her table; handed her a tip and commended her hard work.

Silvestri told GANT News that she immediately became overwhelmed with tears.

“I had no words. My tears took over. I had never met Jordyn or her friend before … I am so overwhelmed with gratitude.”

Condon said Silvestri was the perfect fit. “She worked her butt off on the tour, but there was a constant a smile on her face.”

Participating restaurants were Mary’s Place, 120 Pub & Grub, The After Dark, Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub, Clearfield Elks, Legend’s Sports Bar, The Toasted Monkey, Sons and Daughters of Italy and St. Charles Cafe.

Organizers of the tour, POP 93.1/93.5, Passport Radio 98.5, Bigfoot 102.1 and GANT News thank all the participants and attendees as well as sponsors Lindsie Wisor State Farm and Visit Clearfield County for making the event a success.