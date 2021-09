ADVERTISEMENT

Richard J. “Dick” Kolodick, 74, of Smicksburg, died Friday, September 3, 2021, at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh. A Funeral Liturgy will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church with Father Vasyl Kadar officiating. Friends and family are welcome to visit at Dick and Eileen’s home beginning at 1 p.m. on […]

