Kirk Eric Wayne Sweat, 55, of Rochester Mills, peacefully passed away with his family by his side, Friday September 3, 2021 at Armstrong County Hospital in Kittanning after a battle with cancer. He was born October 6, 1965 to Paul R. “Sonny” and Erika (Nusser) Sweat in Cleveland Ohio. Kirk was a Beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and devoted friend. […]

