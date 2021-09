ADVERTISEMENT

William E. “Bill” Carr age 70 of Longwell Road Brockway, PA; died on Wednesday September 1, 2021 at his residence. Born on October 10, 1950 in DuBois, PA; he was the son of the late William E. and Leona Lougee Carr. On August 23, 1969 he was married to Pat Wilson and she survives. Bill and Pat just celebrated their […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/william-e-bill-carr/