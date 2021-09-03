ADVERTISEMENT
CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County Domestic Relations periodically reports the names of people who are wanted on a bench warrant for owing back child support and/or court costs.
The following names are published in an effort to assist in the apprehension of people who owe past-due support payments. This list will continue to be published on a regular basis on GANT.
Anyone who may have information concerning any of the people listed is asked to call Clearfield County Domestic Relations at 814-765-5339, Extension 344. All calls will remain anonymous.
Name, Address
- Barry A. Altemus Jr., DuBois
- Russell H. Bloom Jr., Curwensville
- Allison C. Bowman, Curwensville
- Jesse B. Breeden, LaJose
- Elias N. Chichava, Allison Park
- Jeremiah R. Coder, DuBois
- Casey K. Davis, Clearfield
- Chad A. Dull, Reynoldsville
- Adam Gallaher, West Decatur
- Damian E. Goho, Unknown
- Kelly M. Golding, Brooklyn N.Y.
- James M. Huber, Madera
- Travis L. Jackson, Clearfield
- Jesse L. Keagle, DuBois
- Devon E. Klingler, Winburne
- Austin M. Krolick, DuBois
- Caitlin T. Leibold, Lebanon
- Zachary D. Loomis, DuBois
- Silvino Lopez, Clearfield
- Christopher R. Mayhew, DuBois
- Allen P. McBride Jr., Irvona
- Jerri McGary, Madera
- Kody McGary, Madera
- Robert J. Mckinney Jr., Philipsburg
- Robert S. Merritts Sr., Clearfield
- Bryon E. Mowrey, DuBois
- Stephen J. Moskel, Madera
- Thor A. Myers Sr., Unknown Address
- Shawn M. Oshenic, Olanta
- Bradley Parks, Clearfield
- Michael S. Phillips, Philipsburg
- James A. Potter, Madera
- Michael J. Reed, Tamaqua, Pa.
- Ian S. Robison, DuBois
- Remington C. Scott, Ohio
- James C. Selvage, Beccaria
- Jason P. Schmoke, Clearfield
- Daniel W. Skiver, Fallentimber
- Timothy A. Spratt, Curwensville
- Larry J. Templeton Sr., Morrisdale
- Marshall L. Waite, Coalport
- Jack D. Wallace, woodland
- Jordan G. Weygandt, DuBois
- Jamie D. Williams, Marion Center
- Michael S. Williams, DuBois
- Victoria E. Williams, Madera
- Adam P. Wymer, DuBois