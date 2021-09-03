ADVERTISEMENT

HARRISBURG – Clearfield County has added 135 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, Aug. 28, bringing the county-wide total to nearly 9,300 cases.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health Dashboard, the county has had 9,297 total cases since March of 2020 and 166 deaths.

Of those cases, 6,866 were reportedly confirmed and 2,431 were probable. County-wide, 24,089 people have tested negative for the virus.

Pennsylvania has had 1,311,722 total cases since March of 2020 and 28,352 deaths, but 93 percent of patients have recovered from the virus.

The DOH also reported that there are 1,928 patients hospitalized state-wide with COVID-19. Of that number, 493 patients are in the intensive care unit.

The state-wide percent positivity for the week of Aug 20 – Aug. 26 is 7.8 percent. Both daily and archived data are available on the DOH Web site.

According to the CDC, as of Sept. 2, Pennsylvania ranks fifth nation-wide for total doses administered. Also, 66.1 percent of Pennsylvanians, age 18 years and older, are fully vaccinated.