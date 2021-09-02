ADVERTISEMENT

Hawk Run is situated just past Philipsburg on Route 53 in Morris Township. Originally called Ashcroft, the name changed in 1892 to Hawk Run.

Coal mining was the main source of employment for the new wave of immigrants coming to America in the early 1900’s that settled in this area.

The Goodyear Mining Company was located in Hawk Run with headquarters in Munson. The mine operated until the 1940’s.

The Centre and Clearfield Railway Company operated trolleys from Philipsburg to Winburne. The Hawk Run trolley bridge was opened on March 20, 1904.

The bridge was about 100 feet long, not including the trestle work, which carried the trolley across the Moshannon Creek.

Shown in this photo is the train on the trestle of the Whitmer and Steele logging railroad hauling timber on the company’s logging train. The lumber was harvested from the surrounding area.

The Whitmer and Steele Company operated a mill in Hawk Run from 1910 to about 1915. The logging railroad crossed over both the New York Central Railroad and the Centre and Clearfield Company trolley line in Hawk Run.