ADVERTISEMENT

Stanley Ray Corbin, 95, of Palmyra, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. He was born Sunday, December 6, 1925 to the late Henry Ray and Ida Alice (McDowell) Corbin. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 67 years, Nora Jean (Benyon) Corbin. A proud Navy Veteran, Stanley served during WWII in Seabees. Stanley grew up working on […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/stanley-ray-corbin/