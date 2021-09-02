ADVERTISEMENT
State police at Clearfield
- State police reported a DUI occurred Aug. 13 on Interstate 80 westbound in Bradford Township. During a traffic stop, it was found that a New Jersey man was allegedly driving a commercial vehicle erratically while under the influence. Charges will be filed through the district court.
- State police received a report of an assault that occurred in an alley Aug. 28 in Brisbin Borough. During the incident, a juvenile was allegedly assaulted by several other known juveniles. Charges for harassment will be filed through the district court.
- State police reported a drug violation occurred Aug. 28 on Heverly Boulevard in Beccaria Township. During the incident, a known male allegedly passed a small amount of marijuana to a known suspect who was found in possession of it by security at Tomorrow’s Hope. Charges are currently pending.
- State police received a report of a theft Aug. 28 on Ralston Drive in Decatur Township. During the incident, someone allegedly stole two chainsaws belonging to the victim. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.
- State police reported an investigation into an alleged sexual assault between two known juveniles on Aug. 24 in Morris Township. No further information was released.
Clearfield Borough
- Police received a report of criminal mischief to the front door of a Spruce Street residence. Police observed the door to have damage consistent with someone attempting to gain access to the residence. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police received a report of an altercation that had occurred previously between two persons at a West Locust Street residence. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police responded to a report of a child being accidentally locked inside a vehicle at a Daisy Street residence. Police arrived and were unable to unlock the vehicle; the child was found unharmed.
- Police responded to a report of two males engaged in a physical altercation at a North Third Street business. Police arrived and located the parties involved. The parties were separated and warned of their actions.
- Police conducted a welfare check for an individual on Nichols Street. The individual was found to be okay.
- Police responded to a report of gunshots being heard in the area of South Fourth Street. Police arrived and were unable to locate any suspected individuals. No other reports were received.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report of retail theft Aug. 31 at Cricket Wireless, Clearfield. During the incident, a 33-year-old Clearfield woman was allegedly disorderly and also found to have stolen a speaker from the store. She was located and housed in county jail on multiple probation violations. Charges are currently pending.
- Police reported a DUI occurred Aug. 27 on Pifer Road in Lawrence Township. According to police, a call was received regarding a male slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle. Contact was made and the male said he was sleeping, but he was allegedly found to be extremely intoxicated. He was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw and also admitted to the emergency room.